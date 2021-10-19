Rural local body polls: Newly-elected to assume office on October 20

CHENNAI

19 October 2021 15:26 IST

Candidates who are newly-elected to rural local bodies after the ordinary and casual elections held in the nine newly-constituted districts and 28 districts respectively, will assume office on October 20, the Tamil Nadu State Election Commission (TNSEC) said on Tuesday.

Those who were elected unopposed as well as those who were elected following the elections for district panchayat ward member and panchayat union ward member, president of village panchayat and village panchayat ward member posts, would take over at 10 a.m. on October 20, it said in an official release.

Only those who assume office on October 20 would be eligible to contest or cast votes during the election for the posts of president and vice-president of district panchayats, president and vice-president of panchayat unions and vice-president of village panchayats scheduled on October 22, it said.