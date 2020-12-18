‘Rotational tests being taken at colleges’

Salem

Health Secretary J.Radhakrishnan said that rotational tests for COVID-19 are being taken at colleges and market places to monitor IIT-Madras-like situation.

Dr. Radhakrishnan told presspersons in Salem on Thursday that measures had been taken to conduct rotational tests once in 15 days at colleges and other places.

Colleges had been advised to provide takeaway food and to maintain the toilets clean. “Till date, about 16,000 tests have been taken across the State and no cluster similar to the one identified at IIT-Madras has been reported. However, we are continuing our vigil and people should wear masks and maintain physical distances at public places,” he said.

Dr. Radhakrishnan said that death rate in the State had reduced and the aim was to bring it to zero.