Roll back hike in toll rates: Sasikala

Special Correspondent Chennai
September 02, 2022 22:08 IST

ADVERTISEMENT

V.K. Sasikala

ADVERTISEMENT

The AIADMK’s former interim general secretary V.K. Sasikala on Friday demanded that the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) roll back a 15% hike in the toll to be paid for using the highways. 

In a statement, she said the move had affected all sections of people, as it covered 28 toll plazas in the State. The remaining 22 toll plazas were covered through an earlier decision in April to hike the rates. The increase in the rates would be an additional burden on the people, she said.

TOP STORIES RIGHT NOW

Ms. Sasikala urged the State government to take steps to reduce the number of toll plazas with respect to roads which were languishing for want of maintenance.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by it's editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

READ MORE FROM
Tamil Nadu

Leave your comments and read more on The Hindu News app