Roll back hike in toll rates: Sasikala

V.K. Sasikala

The AIADMK’s former interim general secretary V.K. Sasikala on Friday demanded that the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) roll back a 15% hike in the toll to be paid for using the highways.

In a statement, she said the move had affected all sections of people, as it covered 28 toll plazas in the State. The remaining 22 toll plazas were covered through an earlier decision in April to hike the rates. The increase in the rates would be an additional burden on the people, she said.

Ms. Sasikala urged the State government to take steps to reduce the number of toll plazas with respect to roads which were languishing for want of maintenance.