Road roko at five places in Thoothukudi

THOOTHUKUDI

06 December 2021 21:47 IST

Agitated over the delay in draining rainwater stagnating around their houses for the 12th day, the city residents staged road roko at five places on Monday.

Led by the members of All India Democratic Women’s Association, the residents of Dhanasekaran Nagar blocked the busy Ettaiypuram Road near District Central Cooperative Bank.

Similar agitations were held at Arockiyapuram, Madha Nagar, A. Shanmugapuram and Poopandiapuram. After the police pacified the protesters, they dispersed.