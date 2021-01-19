RMM says members free to join other political parties

CHENNAI

19 January 2021 01:17 IST

In a move that could end speculation about actor Rajinikanth's involvement in the upcoming State Assembly election, Rajini Makkal Mandram on Monday said that its members are free to join any political party as per their wish.

In a statement, RMM official V.M. Sudhakar said: "If RMM members want to join and work in any political party, they are free to do so after resigning from their post in RMM. Though they may join other political parties, everybody must keep in mind that they are always fans of our belover 'Thalaivar'."

Advertising

Advertising