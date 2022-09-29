Review meeting on prevention of accidents in fireworks factories held

The Hindu Bureau CHENNAI
September 29, 2022 22:06 IST

A review meeting on ‘Action plan for preventing accidents in fireworks factories in Virudhunagar district’ was held here on September 28.

It was held under the chairmanship of Minister for Revenue Administration and Disaster Management K.K.S.S.R. Ramachandran, along with Minister for Labour Welfare and Skill Development C.V. Ganesan and Chief Secretary Irai Anbu, at the Secretariat.

Various issues relating to prevention of accidents in fireworks factories and measures for protecting the safety, health and welfare of the workers employed in fireworks units were discussed in the meeting, according to a press release.

Creation of a permanent reconstruction ward and a skin bank at Sivakasi Government Hospital, construction of an ESI Hospital with an exclusive burns ward in Sattur, coverage of all fireworks unit workers under EPF, establishment of a laboratory facility in Virudhunagar district for formulation of green crackers and modalities for collection of funds for Tamil Nadu Fireworks Workers Welfare Board were some of the points that were discussed at the meeting, it said.

Md. Nasimuddin, Additional Chief Secretary, Labour Welfare and Skill Development Department; Kumar Jayant, Principal Secretary, Revenue Administration and Disaster Management Department; Health Secretary P. Senthilkumar and Collector Meganatha Reddy were present.

