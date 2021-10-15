Revenue minister flags off three buses to remote villages in Virudhunagar district

VIRUDHUNAGAR:

15 October 2021

The extended service by the TNSTC would benefit the commuters from the two hamlets, officials said

Fulfilling the long-pending demand of commuters from Kottaiyur and Kottainatham villages in Virudhunagar district, Tamil Nadu Revenue Minister K.K.S.S.R. Ramachandran flagged off three Tamil Nadu State Transport Corporation (TNSTC) buses here on October 15.

The extended service by the TNSTC would benefit the commuters from the two hamlets, officials said and added that the bus from Sivakasi to Mathiyasenai would proceed till Kottaiyur via R.R. Nagar and Avudaiyapuram, the Sattur to R.R. Nagar bus would proceed to Avudaiyapuram and Kottaiyur and the third bus from Sattur-R.R. Nagar would reach Kottainatham via Pattampudur.

The minister said that the DMK government would fulfill basic needs in a phased manner and he also directed the officials to take stock of the drinking water situation.

The TNSTC MD (Madurai division) Tiruvambalam Pillai, Virudhunagar DRO Mangala Ramasubramanian and among other senior officials were present on the occasion.