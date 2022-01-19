Retired judge C.T. Selvam to head Fourth Police Commission

CHENNAI

19 January 2022 16:02 IST

The Commission will examine measures for the welfare of police personnel and give recommendations to improve policing

Chief Minister M.K. Stalin has issued orders to constitute the Fourth Police Commission and has named retired Madras High Court judge, C.T. Selvam, to lead the panel.

Retired IAS officer K. Alauddin, retired IPS officer K. Radhakrishnan, Dr. C. Ramasubramaniam and retired Professor Nalini Rao are the other members in the panel, an official release stated. Senior IPS office Mahesh Kumar Aggarwal will function as the panel’s Member-Secretary.

Advertising

Advertising

The Police Commission will extensively examine measures towards the welfare of police personnel and various other aspects related to policing and will submit its recommendations within a timeframe.

The panel’s recommendations will also include measures to improve policing, prevent cyber crimes, policing with a humanitarian approach as well as in the improving of relations between the police and the general public.

The DMK had, in its election manifesto, promised the constitution of Fourth Police Commission. The CM, in September last year, announced that the Commission would be set up to recommend new training methods to the men and women in uniform, among others.