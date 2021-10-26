Residents want dug up road to be relaid soon

CHENNAI

26 October 2021

Water board officials promise to clean up the mess early

Residents of Anna Nagar Western Extension complained that a portion of road dug up for civic work at TVS Colony has turned slushy and unmotorable. They have demanded that the stretch be relaid before the northeast monsoon picks up.

Work to repair the sewer line on 57th Street was completed recently. It was the third time that the road had been dug up and the earth used to refill the dug up portion has not been levelled, the locals said.

V. Rajagopal, president, Anna Nagar Western Extension Phase II Residents’ Welfare Association, said people found it hard to even walk on the slippery portion of the road. Pedestrians had to vie with vehicles for space on the slushy road. “With monsoon rain expected to begin this week, residents are concerned over the condition of the road. The authorities concerned must relay the stretch soon,” he said.

Responding to the complaints, Chennai Metropolitan Water Supply and Sewerage Board (CMWSSB) officials said a minor work was carried out in the sewer line that was clogged. “We plan to relay the road in one or two days. Steps are being taken to level the road and remove the excess earth dumped near the park,” said an official.