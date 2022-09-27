Residents seek reorganisation of villages to nearest sub-registrar offices, in Tirupattur

The public hearing on reorganisation of sub-registrar offices in Tirupattur district was organised by the Tirupattur district administration, at the Collectorate in Tirupattur, on September 27, 2022 | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

ADVERTISEMENT

For decades, villagers in Vadacheri, a nondescript village along Palar river, have been travelling at least 16KM to visit the sub-registrar office in Ambur town, for property related issues. Often, they go to the office on foot due to lack of frequency of buses between Vadacheri village and Ambur town.

The Tirupattur district administration organised a public hearing on the reorganisation of sub-registrar offices in the district, on September 27. At the meeting, a group of elders from the village sought to attach Vadacheri village with Vaniyambadi sub-registrar office, just around 5KM away from the village. Residents of the village also wanted adjoining hamlets such as Bapanapalli, Chinna Palli Kuppam and Eachampattu to be attached to Vaniyambadi sub-registrar office. “Most of the property documents are in the name of elders in our family. Taking them to the registration office even for some corrections remains a challenge,” 65-year-old S. Raghupathy, a resident of Vadacheri village.

The two-hour-long meeting, which was chaired by I. Valarmathi, District Revenue Officer (DRO), Tirupattur, witnessed similar views expressed by residents, who found it difficult to travel a long distance for registration purposes. Ward councillor for Natrampalli block, A. Raja, said residents from his native Chandrapuram village, which comes under Natrampalli block, are closer to Tirupattur town, around 2KM from the village, rather than Natrampalli, around 15KM from village. Transportation remains a challenge for residents from Chandrapuram, Virupatchipuram and Kollapalli villages to reach Natrampalli. The residents of all the three villages want to merge their villages to Tirupattur sub-registrar office from the existing Natrampalli office.

ADVERTISEMENT

Officials said the organisation of existing villages under six sub-registrar offices including Tirupattur, Jolarpet, Natrampalli, Vaniyambadi and Ambur was done when the district was bifurcated from Vellore in 2019. Now, efforts have been taken to reorganise these villages to the nearest sub-registrar offices as part of residents-friendly measures. Similar public hearing is being held in Vellore, Tiruvannamalai and Cheyyar under Vellore zone, which also includes Ranipet and Tirupattur districts.

At present, Tirupattur district has a total of 199 revenue villages. Tirupattur sub-registrar office has the highest number of 63 villages, followed by Ambur (54 villages) and Vaniyambadi (49 villages). In the proposed reorganisation, the district will have a total of 195 villages with Tirupattur (60 villages). The reorganisation is being done based on total area coverage, revenue and number of documents registered in each sub-registrar office.

As part of reorganisation, existing eight villages from Ambur taluk will be merged with Pernambut sub-registrar office in Vellore whereas four village will be joined with Ambur from Vellore office. The entire reorganisation exercise is expected to get completed in the coming few months.

On the occasion, Sudha Mallya, Deputy Inspector General (DIG) of Registration, Prakash, District Registrar (Tirupattur), other officials and residents participated.