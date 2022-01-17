Reservation of seats in Mayor of Municipal Corporations, Chairpersons of Municipalities and Chairpersons of Town Panchayats

17 January 2022 22:50 IST

Tamil Nadu Government issued three G.O.s on January 17 reserving seats in the offices of Mayor of Municipal Corporations, Chairpersons of Municipalities and Chairpersons of Town Panchayats.

Click on the below links to read the respective G.O.s:

Office of Mayor of Corporations

Office of Chairpersons of Municipalities

Office of Chairpersons of Town Panchayats