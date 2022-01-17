Tamil Nadu17 January 2022 22:50 IST
Reservation of seats in Mayor of Municipal Corporations, Chairpersons of Municipalities and Chairpersons of Town Panchayats
Tamil Nadu Government issued three G.O.s on January 17 reserving seats in the offices of Mayor of Municipal Corporations, Chairpersons of Municipalities and Chairpersons of Town Panchayats.
Click on the below links to read the respective G.O.s:
Office of Mayor of Corporations
Office of Chairpersons of Municipalities
