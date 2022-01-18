Rejected tableau to be showcased across T.N., says CM Stalin

CHENNAI

18 January 2022 23:57 IST

‘We fought British before 1857 uprising’

A day after an expert committee rejected Tamil Nadu’s tableau for the Republic Day Parade in New Delhi, Chief Minister M.K. Stalin on Tuesday announced that it would be showcased at the Republic Day celebrations organised by the State government in Chennai and taken to the key places in the State. A photo exhibition titled, ‘Tamil Nadu in Freedom Struggle’, which was held earlier in Chennai, would be organised in major cities across the country.

Pointing out that Tamil Nadu’s contribution to the freedom struggle predated the 1857 uprising, Mr. Stalin said its role was “no less important than that of other States”. His decision came a few hours after Defence Minister Rajnath Singh wrote to him, maintaining that the tableaux were selected in line with the guidelines. An unconvinced Chief Minister expressed shock and regret that no reason was cited in Mr. Singh’s letter.

Letter to PM

On Monday, Mr. Stalin wrote to Prime Minister Narendra Modi that the exclusion of Tamil Nadu’s tableau would hurt the sentiments and “patriotic feelings” of the people of the State. “The tableau that proposed to showcase our freedom fighters who bravely fought against the British has not been permitted to take part in the Republic Day Parade in Delhi. In this scenario, the tableau would be presented at the State government’s Republic Day celebrations to express the patriotic fervour and sentiments of Tamil Nadu. It would be sent to major cities in Tamil Nadu,” Mr. Stalin said.

Advertising

Advertising

The Chief Minister pointed out how the Vellore mutiny in 1806 preceded the Sepoy Mutiny in 1857, which is said to be the ‘First War of India’s Independence.’ Likewise, ‘Veerathai’ Velu Nachiyar fought against the British and reclaimed the lost land over seven decades before the Rani of Jhansi swung her sword, he said. “This land of Tamil Nadu has produced several bravehearts for the freedom struggle such as Pulithevan, Veera Pandiya Kattabomman, Veeran Sundaralingam, the Maruthu brothers, Dheeran Chinnamalai and numerous others.”