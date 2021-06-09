Reintroduce jobs for those in inter-caste marriages: VCK

CHENNAI

09 June 2021 05:03 IST

Viduthalai Chiruthaigal Katchi general secretary and Villupuram MP D. Ravikumar on Tuesday urged the Tamil Nadu government to reinstate the policy of providing government jobs to those who have performed inter-caste marriages through the Government Employment Exchange.

In a letter to Chief Minister M. K. Stalin, Mr. Ravikumar said that a G.O. called Personnel and Administrative Reforms was passed in 1986 to provide government jobs as an incentive to inter-caste couples.

“From 2006-11, the DMK government had provided jobs to 287 persons as Secondary Grade Teachers. However, no members of inter-caste marriages have been appointed in the last 5 years. The last AIADMK government did not implement the policy that was introduced by former CM M. G. Ramachandran,” he said.

Mr. Ravikumar urged Chief Minister M.K. Stalin to re-introduce this policy.