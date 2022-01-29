Registration for exams till 7 p.m. today

CHENNAI

29 January 2022 00:12 IST

Students can pay fees online

Candidates who have not yet registered for the upcoming November-December 2021 end-semester examinations conducted by Anna University may register before 7 p.m. on Saturday, according to a notification from the university.

Candidates may log in through the Controller of Examination web portal, verify the subjects printed in the preview form and add or delete subjects. They must also send the revised form by post.

They will also have to pay the fees online, the notification said. Candidates have been told not to visit the university to submit the forms or pay fees in view of COVID-19 restrictions.

The end-semester exams will be held online from the first week of February and will continue for a month till March.