Rediscover and appreciate India, Governor R.N. Ravi urges students 

The Hindu Bureau CHENNAI
October 11, 2022 23:49 IST

ADVERTISEMENT

Governor R.N. Ravi interacting with students at the Raj Bhavan on Tuesday. | Photo Credit: Special arrangement

ADVERTISEMENT

Governor R.N. Ravi urged students to rediscover, understand and appreciate India and move forward with self-confidence and negate the colonial mindset, which was one of the ‘Panch Pran of Amrit Kaal’ given by the Prime Minister.

During his speech in the valedictory of a two-day seminar on “Ore Bharatham, Unnatha Bharatham – Connecting India Series”, conducted on October 10 and 11, Mr. Ravi urged the students to not allow failures to defeat them and their dreams.

“He underscored that the growth of the nation rests in the growth of the people, which will take India to the global summit of leadership by 2047. He wished success to the students in their endeavours and for leading the nation for a comprehensive resurgence,” a press release from the Raj Bhavan said.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

Students from nine State universities – Alagappa University, Annamalai University, Periyar University, Tamil Nadu Agriculture University, Mother Therasa Womens’ University, Madurai Kamaraj University, Manonmaniam Sundaranar University, Bharathidasan University and Tiruvalluvar University – took part in the seminar.

During his speech during the inauguration, the Governor elaborated the historical accounts of oneness of the spiritual, cultural and civilisational evolution of India.

TOP STORIES RIGHT NOW

Ahead of the two day sessions, students across Tamil Nadu and outside the State visited Marina Beach, Anna Square, University of Madras campus, Nehru Stadium, Napier Bridge, Government Museum, Egmore and Birla Planetarium, Chennai.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

Leave your comments and read more on The Hindu News app