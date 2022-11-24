Recruitment exam for Grade II police constables, jail warders and firemen on November 27

November 24, 2022 12:20 pm | Updated 12:20 pm IST - CUDDALORE

The written examination for the recruitment of Grade-II police constables, Grade-II jail warders, and firemen will be conducted at 12 locations in Cuddalore district on Sunday.

A press release said 16,781 candidates (13,135 men, 3,642 women, and four candidates from the third gender) from the district will write the examination conducted by the Tamil Nadu Uniformed Services Recruitment Board (TNUSRB).

The examination centres are St. Joseph Higher Secondary School, St. Joseph Arts and Science College, Manjakuppam; Krishnasamy Engineering College, Krishnasamy Arts and Science College, Krishnasamy Matriculation School, Krishnasamy Polytechnic College, Kumarapuram; St. Joseph Higher Secondary School, Kammiyanpettai; Aristo Public Higher Secondary School, Thirupathiripuliyur; C.K. Higher Secondary School, Cuddalore; Krishnasamy Memorial Matriculation Higher Secondary School, Vilva Nagar, St. Anne’s Higher Secondary School, Pudupalayam and St. Joseph Higher Secondary School, Sorakalpattu.

All candidates must be present at the examination centre at 8.30 a.m. The examination would be held from 10 a.m. to 12.40 p.m.

