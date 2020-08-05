Ready to face action, says DMK’s Selvam

05 August 2020 00:34 IST

Thousand Lights MLA says he is not joining the BJP

DMK MLA Ku.Ka. Selvam, representing the Thousand Lights Assembly constituency, who met BJP president J.P. Nadda in New Delhi on Tuesday, said he is prepared to face any action by his party leadership.

Mr. Selvam, who claimed that he was not joining the BJP, when asked by The Hindu what would be his stand if the DMK leadership took action against him, retorted, “I am not bothered about it.”

On Tuesday, a Tamil Nadu BJP spokesperson had sent a communication to the media saying Mr. Selvam would join the national party in Delhi at Mr. Nadda’s residence in the evening. However, after meeting Mr. Nadda, the DMK MLA claimed he had visited Delhi to request Railway Minister Piyush Goyal to sanction lifts at the Nungambakkam Railway Station in Chennai, which falls in his constituency.

Observers felt that this was a move to avoid attracting disqualification from the Tamil Nadu Assembly under the anti-defection law.

“I am not joining the BJP,” he said, but Mr .Selvam gave adequate hint on where he was heading for. “I congratulate Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who will be participating in the foundation stone laying ceremony of the Ram Temple in Ayodhya.”

He said Tamil Nadu BJP president L. Murugan was his friend and he used his friendship to meet Mr. Goyal for his constituency needs.

In fact, he went one step further and wanted party president M.K. Stalin to condemn those “who denigrated Tamil God Muruga.”

“Mr. Stalin should snap all ties with the Congress whose leader Rahul Gandhi is critical of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who is offering good governance,” he said.

Mr. Selvam also wanted the BJP government to give importance to Rameswaram in Tamil Nadu on a par with Ayodhya.

Despite his strong comments, the DMK high command did not announce any immediate action against Mr. Selvam. “Obviously Mr. Selvam is waiting for the party to expel him so that he will not attract action under the anti-Defection law. But the party is waiting for the time being,” DMK sources said.