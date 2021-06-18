‘Rapid slide in COVID-19 cases likely in a week’

TIRUCHI

18 June 2021 02:26 IST

State will be infection-free soon: Minister

Minister for Medical and Family Welfare Ma. Subramanian on Thursday expressed the confidence that there will be a rapid slide in COVID-19 cases in the State within a week. “The number of active cases has come down to 1,00,523 today from 3,13,000 on April 28, which is a good augury. There are about 62,000 vacant beds in COVID wards in the State. We hope to move soon towards an infection-free State,” Mr. Subramanian said while speaking to reporters after reviewing the COVID-19 prevention measures in Pudukottai district along with Health Secretary J. Radhakrishnan.

The Minister asserted that the State was prepared to face a third wave, if there were to be one, as per the instructions of Chief Minister M.K.Stalin. “More than 70,000 oxygenated beds have been readied. Special paediatric wards to treat COVID 19 cases have been set up in all district headquarters government hospitals. Clinics for newborn babies are being readied,” he said.

Answering a query on alleged non-payment of wages to some daily wage hospital workers in Pudukottai, Mr. Subramanian said he had received representations from 10-15 persons indicating that the company on contract had not paid salaries to the outsourced workers. The Collector would inquire into the matter and find a solution, he said.

Advertising

Advertising

To avoid such issues, the government has done away with system of outsourcing staff in government hospitals. “All new recruitments will be direct appointments including the 2,000 doctors, 6,000 nurses and 3,700 non-medical field staff being recruited by the respective Collectors and deans of medical colleges,” he said.

He said the State had so far got 1.16 crore doses of COVID-19 vaccines against the requirement of 11.36 crore doses. “We need another 10.2 crore doses. If the Centre allots two crore doses a month, we can inoculate the entire population within the next four or five months and overcome apprehensions about a third wave,” he said.