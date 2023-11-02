November 02, 2023 08:35 pm | Updated November 03, 2023 01:42 pm IST - RAMESWARAM

Following an assurance from the Union and Tamil Nadu governments and support from the Ramanathapuram district administration that efforts will be made for the release of fishermen and their boats detained in Sri Lanka , fishermen association leaders have announced withdrawal of their indefinite strike with immediate effect and resume work from Saturday, November 4.

Speaking to media persons here on Thursday, fishermen leader P. Jesu Raja said that they attended a peace talk presided over by Collector B. Vishnu Chandran in which Superintendent of Police P. Thangadurai and senior officials from the Fisheries Department participated.

Apart from agreeing to give financial assistance to the families of the 67 arrested fishermen from the district, the Collector also agreed to help a cancer patient in one of their families.

Two days ago, Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M.K. Stalin had arranged for a meeting with the External Affairs ministry in New Delhi where Union Minister V. Muraleedharan and his officials explained the steps taken to take the arrested fishermen on bail, when the case comes up for hearing on November 8/9 in Sri Lanka.

Thanking the Chief Minister for his support, the members of the fishermen associations have decided to give up the strike and resume work from Saturday. With Deepavali around, resumption of work would benefit the fishermen and the public, Mr. Jesu Raja said.

Based on the outcome of the court hearing in Sri Lanka, the next step would be decided, he said.

The Union government should hold talks with Sri Lanka and ensure that the Palk Bay was secure for fishermen from Tamil Nadu. With just 12 nautical miles between the two nations, only when fishermen moved into the deeper waters will they get a decent catch. The Sri Lankan Navy should understand their predicament and treat them like their own country men, he said.

Earlier, the fishermen had planned a rail blockade protest at Mandapam railway station and a relay hunger fast from next week.

