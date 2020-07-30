Tamil NaduCHENNAI 30 July 2020 13:49 IST
Comments
Ramadoss slams tying of saffron flag to Anna statue
Updated: 30 July 2020 13:49 IST
Invoke Goondas Act against the miscreants, he says
PMK founder S. Ramadoss condemned the act of tying the saffron flag to the statue of Annadurai in Kuzhithurai, Kanniyakumari district.
In a tweet, he termed it as hate politics. It was an act which insulted political leaders, he said and asked what benefit people would get by doing this.
“Ideology must be faced and opposed by ideology. By tying a flag to Anna, his ideology cannot be changed. Those involved in this act and those who motivated them should be arrested under Goondas Act,” Dr. Ramadoss added.
More In Tamil Nadu
Read more...