Rajiv case convict Nalini seeks bail

S. Nalini, one of the life convicts in the Rajiv Gandhi assassination case. | Photo Credit: C. VENKATACHALAPATHY

March 22, 2022 01:58 IST

Former Prime Minister Rajiv Gandhi assassination case life convict S. Nalini has moved a sub application in the Madras High Court urging the court to release her on bail as it had been done in the case of another convict A.G. Perarivalan by the Supreme Court recently.

The sub application has been moved in her 2020 writ petition seeking a direction to the State government to release her forthwith without waiting anymore for the Governor to accord his consent to a 2018 Cabinet recommendation to release all seven convicts in the case.

Pointing out that the Supreme Court had granted bail to Perarivalan by taking into consideration that he was under incarceration for the last 32 years, Nalini said that she too had been imprisoned for the last three decades and hence entitled for similar relief.