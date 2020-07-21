Rajiv assassination case convict Nalini allegedly threatens to end life

CHENNAI:

21 July 2020 09:13 IST

After a reported spat between Nalini and another life convict, the jailer went to the cell to conduct an inquiry and she allegedly threatened to end her life

Nalini Sriharan, a life convict in the former Prime Minister Rajiv Gandhi assassination case, allegedly threatened to end her life in the Special Prison for Women in Vellore on Monday.

According to police, there was reportedly a spat between Nalini and another life convict housed in the cell.

Subsequently, the other life convict complained to the jailer about the incident and wanted to be shifted from the block.

When the jailer went to the cell to conduct an inquiry on Monday night, Nalini allegedly threatened to end her life and the prison staff prevented her from doing so.

Nalini’s advocate P. Pugazhendhi said that it was impossible that she would threaten to end her life. “She has been in prison for 29 years and till date she has not even said or attempted such a thing. Besides, it is not clear why the jailer went to enquire at 8.30 p.m,” he said.

The jail officials were not available immediately for comment.

Assistance for overcoming suicidal thoughts is available on the State’s health helpline 104 and Sneha’s suicide prevention helpline 044-24640050.