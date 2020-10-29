Rajinikanth says statement on his political entry fake, but admits its content on his health true

CHENNAI

29 October 2020 16:40 IST

On December 31, 2017, the actor officially announced that he would enter politics and would launch a political party.

Following widespread speculations regarding his political entry being called off, actor Rajinikanth clarified on Thursday that an announcement would be made on his entry into politics at the right time after discussions with the office bearers of the Rajini Makkal Mandram.

In a statement which was shared on his social media pages, the actor said that a statement which was circulated on social media and to some sections of the press on Wednesday, was fake. He however said that the information regarding his health in the statement was true.

The statement had spoken about age and health related factors as well as the COVID - 19 pandemic. In view of his transplant, his doctors advised him against entry into politics, it said. The actor said that everyone knew that had gone to Singapore in 2011 owing to his kidney ailment, but not that he had made a trip to the U.S. in 2016 for further treatment and surgery.

Advertising

Advertising

"Everyone is aware that this is not a statement from me. However the parts in the statement about my health and the medical advice I have received from doctors are true," he said.

On December 31 in 2017, the actor had officially announced that he would enter politics and would launch a political party.