Rajinikanth asks people to be safe

Chennai

09 June 2020 23:35 IST

Rajini Makkal Mandram founder Rajinikanth on Tuesday urged people to follow strict physical distancing measure and to wear mask all the time as COVID-19 cases in Chennai keeps increasing by the day.

In a statement thanking his RMM members, Mr. Rajinikanth said the COVID-19 crises has been a major blow to even developed nations. “Please ensure that the need of your families are taken care of and keep them safe. If we lose our health, we lose our life,” he said.

He also congratulated the members of RMM for providing relief to people in need during the lockdown.