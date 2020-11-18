Rainfall will gradually decrease from today: IMD

CHENNAI

18 November 2020 01:43 IST

Chennai will experience only light rains in some areas till Thursday

The Meteorological Department has forecast that there will be a gradual decrease in rainfall over the State after Wednesday. Rainfall activity will largely shift to south Tamil Nadu.

The northeast monsoon has been intense over the past few days and has brought very heavy to heavy rainfall in many places during the past 24 hours, ending 8.30 a.m. on Tuesday.

Officials of the Meteorological department said the trough in easterlies from the Comorin area to north coastal Tamil Nadu had moved westwards and merged with the trough in easterlies from Maldives to Southeast Arabian sea. S. Balachandran, Deputy Director General of Meteorology, Chennai, said three places, including Thoothukudi (17 cm), received very heavy rainfall and 15 more places recorded heavy rainfall across the State during the past 24 hours till Tuesday morning.

On Wednesday, many places in the south and a few areas in northern parts may receive moderate rainfall. Only one or two places in the southern districts may receive heavy rainfall.

“There would be a dip in rainfall after Wednesday. There are chances of a low pressure area to form over the Southeast Arabian sea and intensify into depression around Thursday. But this may not impact the State as it would be away from the TN coast. Squally weather may prevail because of the weather system over Arabian sea and fishermen have been warned not to venture into the sea near Kerala coast, Maldives and Lakshadweep areas,” he said.

Still 30% deficit

Intense and widespread rainspell over the past two days has helped to bring down the deficit in seasonal rainfall. However, there is still a shortfall of 30% in northeast monsoon rainfall over the State. Tamil Nadu has so far registered an average of 20.5 cm of rainfall against its average of 29.2 cm since October 1.

“We expect the next spell around November 24 or November 25. This may further help reduce shortfall in monsoon rain,” added Mr. Balachandran.

