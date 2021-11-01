R. K. Nagar police detain two persons for robbing cellphones from young victims

Chennai:

01 November 2021 12:30 IST

Both the accused were arrested and later sent to prison after being produced before a judicial magistrate.

R. K. Nagar police have arrested two persons who were involved in stealing several mobile phones by diverting the attention of the victims. The R. K. Nagar police also recovered a total of 10 mobiles including high end model phones from the accused persons.

A police official of R. K. Nagar station said several complaints were received about a gang targetting and stealing mobile phones from young persons by asking them to spare their mobile phones for an emergency call. A similar complaint from a parent of a 11-year-old boy was registered on October 17. The police officials, based on the IMEI number, traced the phone to a mobile shop owned by Arul of Royapettah. On investigation the accused told that Aasir Johnvictor of Triplicane supplied stolen mobile phones.

Both the accused were arrested and later sent to prison after being produced before a judicial magistrate.

Advertising

Advertising

The accused Aasir Johnvictor has been involved in several mobile theft cases, police said.