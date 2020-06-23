Quarantine period cut to seven days for healthcare providers on COVID-19 duty

CHENNAI

23 June 2020 23:37 IST

Some say the move increases chances of asymptomatic carriers spreading virus

The quarantine period for healthcare providers (HCPs) posted on COVID-19 duty has been reduced from 14 to seven days in some government medical college hospitals in Chennai.

Doctors at Rajiv Gandhi Government General Hospital (RGGGH) and Government Medical College Hospital, Omandurar Estate, were informed that the quarantine period after seven-day-long COVID-19 duty will be seven days, and not 14 days as was the case earlier.

At RGGGH, the views of members of the College Council were sought on the post-COVID duty quarantine period, and it was resolved to follow the pattern of seven days’ duty, followed by seven days of quarantine. The latest roster for COVID-19 duty was in line with this decision, reliable sources said. “Fourteen days is the incubation period during which anyone exposed to the virus can become symptomatic. The previous model was good, as there were less infections among HCPs in many city hospitals. We waited till the seventh day of quarantine to see if we became symptomatic. If not, we would undergo testing, and go home if the swab returns negative. From now on, we will not have that option. There is a higher chance of asymptomatic carriers spreading the virus unknowingly. We either have to stay away from family or put them at risk of being infected,” a doctor said.

Advertising

Advertising

At RGGGH, a section of doctors said the hospital was already facing a crisis. “Till now, nearly 100 staff members have tested positive for COVID-19. Two anaesthesia PGs tested positive again after being discharged. A few PGs residing in the men’s hostel have tested positive. The same HCPs are posted on COVID-19 duty, resulting in continuous exposure. Also, there is no routine testing of HCPs,” a doctor said.

Another doctor said the number of COVID Care Centres was being increased, and resources were low. “The authorities want to manage with no shortfall in manpower. But if HCPs test positive, they will have to go on leave for 28 days,” he said. The ICMR, in its advisory dated June 18, said that for HCPs with high risk of exposure, the quarantine period should initially be for a week. A decision can be taken by the nodal officer/head of department on extending it for a further period of one week after looking at their profile.

K. Senthil, State president of Tamil Nadu Government Doctors’ Association, said, “Apart from quarantine, our duty spacing takes into consideration other factors — a break to avoid increase in viral load, de-stress after physically tiring COVID-19 duty and psychological balancing for a week with family after being away for a tense 14 days.”