ADVERTISEMENT

Pudukkottai, Namakkal, Tiruvannamalai and Karaikudi set to become Municipal Corporations

March 15, 2024 04:05 pm | Updated 04:05 pm IST - CHENNAI

A G.O. to this effect was issued on March 15; the announcement of the upgradation had been made in the T.N. Legislative Assembly last year

The Hindu Bureau

The Karaikudi Municipality will now become a Municipal Corporation. File photograph

In line with the announcement by Minister K.N. Nehru in the Assembly in March last year, the Tamil Nadu government has issued orders upgrading Pudukkottai, Namakkal, Tiruvannamalai and Karaikudi into municipal corporations.

While Pudukkottai Municipality and 11 neighbouring village panchayats would form parts of the Pudukkottai Municipal Corporation, Tiruvannamalai Municipality and 18 village panchayats would constitute the new Tiruvannamalai Corporation.

Namakkal Municipality and 12 village panchayats would jointly become the new Namakkal Municipal Corporation. Karaikudi Municipality, two town panchayats and five village panchayats would together become the Karaikudi Municipal Corporation.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

“The new Municipal Corporations will be established by following the procedures laid down under the Tamil Nadu Urban Local Bodies Act, 1998,” an official release said. A G.O. in this regard was issued on Friday, March 15, 2024.

While Pudukkottai, Namakkal and Tiruvannamalai are the district headquarters of these districts, Karaikudi is a major town in Sivaganga district and will become the first Municipal Corporation in that district.

At present, besides the Greater Chennai Corporation, there are 20 municipal corporations across Tamil Nadu: Madurai, Coimbatore, Tiruchi, Tirunelveli, Salem, Erode, Tiruppur, Thoothukudi, Vellore, Thanjavur, Dindigul, Hosur, Nagercoil, Avadi, Tambaram, Kancheepuram, Kumbakonam, Karur, Cuddalore and Sivakasi.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US