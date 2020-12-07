Protests mark Babri Masjid demolition anniversary

Madurai/Coimbatore/Tiruchi

07 December 2020 00:58 IST

Protests were held in some parts of the State on Sunday to mark the 28th anniversary of the demolition of the Babri Masjid.

In Madurai, hundreds of members of the Social Democratic Party of India (SDPI) staged a demonstration at Chinnakadai Street in South Gate. They urged the Central government to abide by the Places of Worship (Special Provisions) Act of 1991.

SDPI district president A. Mujipur Rahman led the protest and SDPI district secretary M. Kamal Batcha also took part in the protest.

Advertising

Advertising

Mr. Rahman noted that the Babri Masjid was demolished in 1992 by kar sevaks. "This shattered the secularism, pluralism and democracy of the nation," he added.

Despite patiently waiting for justice all these years, the judgment of the Supreme Court was in favour of building a temple at the site. The verdict gained criticism from several world leaders and organisations, he added.

The protesters demanded the government to follow the Places of Worship (Special Provisions) Act, 1991. "Legal action must be taken against all those who were involved in the demolition of Babri masjid," demanded the protesters.

Members of the Popular Front of India and the VCK also participated in the demonstration. Similar protests were held by the SDPI and the Tamil Nadu Muslim Munnetra Kazhagam (TMMK) in Coimbatore and Tiruppur districts.

In Coimbatore, hundreds of SDPI members gathered at Athupalam and raised slogans against the BJP-led Central government.

The protesters wanted the government to return the place where the Babri Masjid was situated to Muslims. The SDPI also staged a protest in front of the Tiruppur railway station.

The TMMK's protest at Athupalam was led by the organisation's State general secretary, J. Haja Kani.

In Tiruchi, about 600 members of the SDPI staged a demonstration near the Palakkarai roundabout.

The agitation was led by the organisation's district president, R. Hassan.