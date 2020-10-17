Protest against banking recruitment

PUDUCHERRY

17 October 2020 01:49 IST

Led by VCK president Thol. Thirumavalavan, party cadre and leaders of like-minded political parties on Friday staged a protest against the recruitment notification by the Institute of Banking Personnel Selection.

Speaking to reporters after participating in the protest, Mr. Thirumavalavan said the notification was aimed at providing 10% reservation in jobs to the economically weaker people of the general category. Urging the Centre to intervene and stop the recruitment process, he said if implemented the OBC, SC and ST candidates would lose their opportunity.

The reservation policy was against those belonging to the OBC, SC and ST communities, he added.

MP D. Ravikumar, former Minister V. Pethaperumal from the Congress and veteran CPI (M) leader T. Murugan participated in the protest.