‘Prison staff suspended’

MADURAI

23 April 2021 20:11 IST

The State government on Friday informed the Madurai Bench of the Madras High Court that six prison staff were suspended following the murder of a remand prisoner at Palayamkottai Central Prison by a few inmates.

Additional Advocate General K. Chellapandian informed Justice G. Ilangovan that an FIR was registered in this regard and it included relevant sections of the SC/ST (Prevention of Atrocities) Act. A mention of the incident was made by advocate Henri Tiphagne in the court.

Mr. Henri Tiphagne represented A. Pavanasam, the father of the deceased – P. Muthu Mano. Muthu Mano, a history-sheeter, was arrested recently along with his associates and remanded in judicial custody after they had allegedly attempted to murder two persons.

Mr. Pavanasam sought a thorough probe into the death of his son that took place inside Palayamkottai Central Prison. After the State submitted the progress made in the case, the court agreed to take up the petition for hearing next week.