Prince of Arcot greets CM Stalin

07 May 2021 23:56 IST

The Prince of Arcot, Nawab Mohammed Abdul Ali, extended his greetings to Chief Minister M.K. Stalin. He also congratulated the newly sworn-in Ministers.

In his congratulatory message, the Prince of Arcot said Mr. Stalin and his party had achieved success in forming a secular government in the State. He also urged the Chief Minister to keep secularism at the top of his agenda. He also expressed his confidence that the DMK government would not discriminate against any religion with respect to employment and education.

