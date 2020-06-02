Prime Minister Modi, Tamil Nadu Governor, condole death of K.N. Lakshmanan

CHENNAI

02 June 2020 13:37 IST

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, senior leaders of the BJP and other political leaders condoled the demise of former Tamil Nadu BJP president K. N. Lakshmanan.

In a tweet, Mr. Modi said Mr. Lakshmanan was at the forefront of serving the people of Tamil Nadu and expanding the BJP organisation in the State. “His role in the anti-emergency movement and participation in socio-cultural activities will always be remembered,” he said.

Tamil Nadu Governor Banwarilal Purohit too, expressed his condolences. “He was a nice gentleman who spent his life time for the welfare of the people of Tamil Nadu. His demise is an irreparable loss to the people of Tamil Nadu and particularly the BJP,” he said.

DMK president M.K. Stalin said though Lakshmanan’s political ideology was opposite to the DMK’s, he was very fond of former DMK president, the late M. Karunanidhi. Mr. Stalin also recalled that Lakshmanan was elected to the Mylapore Assembly constituency when the DMK was a constituent of the BJP-led NDA.

BJP president J. P. Nadda, Telengana Governor and former TN BJP president Tamilisai Soundararajan, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, national general secretary in-charge of Tamil Nadu Muralidhar Rao and T. R. Paarivendar, founder president, Indiya Jananayaka Katchi, too, expressed their condolences.