Prime Minister Modi responsible for COVID-19 crisis, says TNCC

CHENNAI

31 July 2021 01:20 IST

The Tamil Nadu Congress Committee on Friday demanded that Prime Minister Narendra Modi be held responsible for the COVID-19 crisis in the country and also for any further COVID-19 waves.

This was among the 10 resolutions passed by the TNCC at a meeting to thrash out the party’s future in Tamil Nadu. The meeting was led by TNCC president K.S. Alagiri, AICC in-charge Dinesh Gundu Rao, AICC secretary Sirivella Prasad and Congress floor leader in the Assembly K. Selvaperunthagai. The party condemned the Prime Minister, and said nearly 4 lakh citizens had died over the past 15 months. “India was unable to manufacture even one vaccine, and has had to rely on two private companies with their own conditions imposed on the country. Such is the sad vaccination policy of the Central government. Prime Minister Narendra Modi faces the charge that he did not carry out his duties properly to protect the people from the massive destruction caused by COVID-19,” the party said in a resolution.

The TNCC also condemned Mr. Modi for not discussing the Pegasus snooping issue and for the disruption caused to Parliament, even as the Opposition parties have been demanding a discussion on the issue. The party accused the Prime Minister for of burying democratic principles.

The meeting also passed a resolution to take strict action on the party cadres who bring disrepute to the party on social media and for passing comments or views against the party. “It is sad that we are seeing such posts and indiscipline on social media among our own cadre, a behaviour that is not seen in any other party in the country,” the meeting said.