Prem Anand Sinha takes charge as Madurai Commissioner of Police

Prem Anand Sinha, the new Commissioner of Police, Madurai City. Photo: R. Ashok

Madurai

05 July 2020 16:07 IST

The new police chief says he will focus on crime prevention to make Madurai a peaceful city

Prem Anand Sinha, the new Commissioner of Police of Madurai City, assumed charge on Sunday.

A 2001-batch Indian Police Service officer, Mr. Sinha succeeds S. Davidson Devasirvatham, who has been transferred and posted as Additional Director General of Police (Technical Services).

Mr. Sinha has hitherto been Additional Commissioner of Police (Law and Order), Chennai City.

After assuming office on Sunday, Mr. Sinha stressed the need to leverage technology in redressing public grievances, especially during the COVID-19 threat.

Besides effective maintenance of law and order, the new Commissioner said that he would focus on crime prevention to make Madurai a peaceful city.

Government alone cannot take up the work of installing closed circuit television camera network to deter crime in the city, he said and appealed to the people to come forward to install CCTVs in their areas.

Increased patrolling will also be done to prevent crime, he said.

All the functioning of CCTV networks would be closely monitored on a daily and weekly basis, he said.

He warned criminals and rowdies of stringent action.

The welfare of the police personnel would be taken care of, he said.

Assuring the city residents that the police would not behave violently with innocent people, he said the police personnel would be sensitised on their approach towards the public. .

Importance would be given to improve public-police relationship, Mr. Sinha said and added that the police stations would be encouraged to register first information reports on all complaints of crime cases.

Mr. Sinha, who started his career as Assistant Superintendent of Police in Devakottai, has been Superintendent of Police in Perumbalur and Kancheepuram districts and Deputy Commissioner of Police in Chennai City. He has served in Narcotics Control Bureau.