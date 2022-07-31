Tamil Nadu

Postage stamp to be released to honour freedom fighter Ondiveeran

The Ondiveeran statue at the Manimandapam at Palayamkottai. | Photo Credit: A. Shaikmohideen
Dennis S. Jesudasan CHENNAI July 31, 2022 17:05 IST
Updated: July 31, 2022 17:05 IST

The Government of India has recently approved a proposal to release a commemorative postage stamp to honour freedom fighter Ondiveeran, who had fought against the British rule.

Ondiveeran was a trusted lieutenant in the Pulithevan Army that had taken on the imperialist forces.

Advertisement
Advertisement

The stamp is likely to be released in August, officials said. Since August 20 is the death anniversary of the freedom fighter and this year marks his 250th death anniversary, it may be chosen for the release, they said.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

Ondiveeran was a native of Nerkattum Seval near Sankarankoil in the erstwhile Tirunelveli district (since bifurcated and now in Tenkasi district).

In 2011, the DMK government, under Chief Minister M. Karunanidhi, laid the foundation for a memorial, named ‘Maveeran Ondiveeran Manimandapam’, in Palayamkottai. In 2016, the AIADMK government, under Jayalalithaa, inaugurated the Manimandapam with a statue of Ondiveeran.

Professor S. Seenivasan, of the Department of Tamil at a private college affiliated to Delhi University, said the ancestors of Ondiveeran were zamindars and palayakarars in the Sankarankoil area before conspiracies unseated them.

The author of Thamizhaga Arundhathiyar-Vaazhvum Varalarum has also requested the State government to name the Government Arts and Science College at Sankarankoil after Ondiveeran because Nerkattum Seval is closer to the town. He also pointed to the folklore lauding Ondiveeran for his valour in the fight against the British.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by it's editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on
Read more...