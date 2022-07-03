Post of general secretary will be revived again: Natham Viswanathan

Natham R. Viswanathan

July 03, 2022 23:51 IST

‘The general council will hand it to Palaniswami’

The meeting of the AIADMK’s general council, called for July 11, will adopt a resolution to revive the post of general secretary in the party and hand it to former Chief Minister Edappadi K. Palaniswami, former Minister Natham R. Viswanathan said in Chennai on Sunday.

He said 99% of the general council members would take part at the meeting. Flanked by former Ministers Dindigul C. Sreenivasan, S.P. Velumani, P. Thangamani and P. Benjamin, Mr. Viswanathan said the post of general secretary — encompassing all powers as it did in the times of Puratchi Thalaivar (party founder M.G. Ramachandran) and Puratchi Thalaivi Amma (Jayalalithaa) — would be created. A resolution would be adopted to make Mr. Palaniswami the general secretary.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The leaders visited the venue of the general council meeting at Vanagaram in the city to review the arrangements. Mr. Viswanathan said the July 11 general council meeting would be valid under law and none could stop it. “Except for a few of the 23 resolutions that had been rejected at the previous general council meeting, the others will be adopted.”

Recalling AIADMK leader O. Panneerselvam’s claim that he remained the coordinator, he said the former Chief Minister and his supporter R. Vaithilingam had expressed contradictory views. Citing a party by-law, he said that in the absence of the general secretary, those who were appointed as the functionaries of the headquarters unit would lead the party.