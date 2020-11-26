Portion of road near Central cordoned off

CHENNAI

26 November 2020 04:11 IST

A portion of the road near Chennai Central has been cordoned off after a container lorry passed through and damaged the makeshift path done with iron sheets.

On Tuesday night, a container lorry carrying nearly 70 tonnes came in the wrong direction and travelled over the iron sheets. Soon after it crossed, the sheets bent. Last month, in the same area, a trailer with iron bars fell as these iron sheets gave way. Sources said they have been carrying out work for the building subway and it is nearly complete. They will relay the road soon, sources said.

Advertising

Advertising