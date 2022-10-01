Police seize ₹14.35 lakh of fake currency in Vellore

The Hindu Bureau VELLORE
October 01, 2022 22:24 IST

The fake currency notes that was seized Chennai-Bangalore Highway on Saturday. | Photo Credit: Special arrangement

Abandoned fake currency notes worth ₹14.35 lakh were seized by the police on the service lane of Chennai-Bangalore Highway (NH48) in Konavattam within the Vellore Corporation limits on Saturday.

This comes a day after the police seized unaccounted cash of ₹14.7 crore from parked vehicles near the Pallikonda toll gate. The police said around 10.45 a.m., a police patrol team found an abandoned cardboard box on the service lane of the highway in the neighbourhood. They opened the box and found currency notes in the denomination of ₹500.

Later, the police verified the notes’ authenticity and found that they were fake. The currencies were very soft and the serial number were all zeros. The police have obtained the CCTV camera footage along the route to trace the persons who dropped off the cardboard box. A case has been filed.

Meanwhile, the district police on Saturday handed over the ₹14.7 crore unaccounted-for cash seized on Friday to the district treasury. Interrogation of the four persons arrested revealed that they collected the cash from jewellery showrooms in Chennai and were going to deliver it to gold and diamond merchants in Coimbatore.

