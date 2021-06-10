Police launch 'Operation Wind' against illicit liquor sale

CHENNAI

10 June 2021 04:12 IST

During the lockdown and following the closure of liquor outlets, illicit liquor is being sold across the State.

The Prohibition and Enforcement Wing (PEW) officials are conducting intensive operations against those involved in the preparation and sale of illicit liquor. PEW has launched a special drive “Operation Wind” from June 8 to 22 aiming to prevent production and sale of illicit liquor / arrack in the entire State.

Intensive raids have been organised across the State in hilly areas. On day one, a total of 14,232 litres of fermented wash was seized and destroyed, 45 cases were registered in Villupuram, Kallakurichi, Cuddalore and 16 more districts. A total of 2,210 litres of illicit arrack was traced and destroyed, 67 cases were registered in Villupuram, Kallakurichi, Cuddalore and 17 more districts.

Over 110 cases were booked for hoarding Indian made foreign liquor (IMFL) which were procured from Tasmac outlets and sold illegally at higher rates in the black market. Besides, 2,757 bottles of IMFL were seized.

Another 232 other State IMFL cases were registered and 14,505 bottles of other State IMFL were seized, said a press release.

The Additional Director General of Police, PeW, has made an appeal to people not to consume the harmful illicit liquor. Further he appealed to the public for information about the preparation of illicit liquor and its sales to be shared with the details of location as to where the illicit liquor is prepared through the Toll free number 94981-10581 or Helpline 10581. Information from the public will be kept confidential.