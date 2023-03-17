Police Commission submits its first report to T.N. CM Stalin

March 17, 2023 03:30 pm | Updated 03:41 pm IST - CHENNAI

Retired Madras High Court judge C.T. Selvam, who heads the Fourth Police Commission, submitted the panel’s first report to Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M.K. Stalin at the Secretariat in Chennai on Friday.

Chief Secretary V. Irai Anbu, Home Secretary K. Phanindra Reddy, panel members: retired IAS officer K. Alauddin, retired IPS officer K. Radhakrishnan, retired professor Nalini Rao and its member secretary and IPS officer Mahesh Kumar Aggarwal were also present.

The Police Commission was constituted by the Tamil Nadu government in January 2022, to extensively examine measures towards the welfare of police personnel and various other aspects related to policing.

The panel’s recommendations were to also include measures to improve policing, to prevent cyber crimes, policing with a humanitarian approach as well as in the improving of relations between the police and the general public.