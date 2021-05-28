PMK, NTK call for price regulation at private milk companies

CHENNAI

28 May 2021

In a statement, PMK founder S. Ramadoss said that private milk companies are exploiting dairy farmers by reducing their procurement rates

The PMK and Naam Tamilar Katchi (NTK) on Friday charged that private milk companies have reduced the milk procurement rates paid to dairy farmers using the COVID-19 pandemic situation.

In a statement, PMK founder S. Ramadoss said that private milk companies are exploiting dairy farmers by reducing their procurement rates. “Since the lockdown announced on May 17 and the stringent lockdown since May 24, the sale of vegetables and other products have considerably reduced. However, milk sales have not reduced as they are open. The milk companies have reduced procurement rates from dairy farmers stating that the sales have reduced,” he said.

While private companies procure one litre of cow’s milk at ₹18, Aavin procures the same for ₹32 from dairy farmers. “The price paid has been reduced by 40%. Private companies do not have stated procurement rates. They usually buy at the same rate as Aavin and if required, even pay more money. The State government should institute a board to regulate the selling price and procurement price of milk for private companies,” he said.

NTK leader Seeman also called for regulation of procurement and selling prices by the State government to ensure that milk is available at a fair price. “A few major milk companies are trying to make enormous profits at the expense of milk producers and farmers,” he charged.