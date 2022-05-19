PMK, BJP extend support to AIADMK for Rajya Sabha polls

AIADMK co-coordinator and former CM Edappadi Palaniswami with party leaders in Chennai. File photo | Photo Credit: S.R. RAGHUNATHAN

BJP also backs AIADMK candidates

The PMK on Thursday, May 19, 2022, said it will support the AIADMK in the upcoming biennial elections to the Rajya Sabha from Tamil Nadu.

A delegation of AIADMK district secretaries and former Ministers C.Ve. Shanmugam, K.P. Anbalagan and M.C. Sampath, among others, held discussions with PMK founder S. Ramadoss at his Thailapuram residence, according to a statement issued by PMK president G.K. Mani.

The delegation also handed over to the PMK leader a letter from AIADMK coordinator O. Panneerselvam and co-coordinator Edappadi K. Palaniswami, seeking the PMK’s support, it added.

Mr. Ramadoss held discussions with senior members of his party, and it was unanimously decided to extend support to AIADMK candidates in the Rajya Sabha polls, the statement said.

Meanwhile, Tamil Nadu BJP president K. Annamalai said the party will support the AIADMK’s candidates for the Rajya Sabha polls. “The AIADMK has sought the support of our four MLAs. We have consistently said that the NDA continues and the AIADMK continues to be a part of it [though the two parties contested the urban civic polls separately]. Our MLAs will stand by them, and we are confident that the AIADMK’s MPs will raise Tamil Nadu’s issues in Parliament,” he said.