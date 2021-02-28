PM should look at BJP’s record: Stalin

CHENNAI

28 February 2021 01:31 IST

‘BJP does not even have a single MLA’

DMK president M.K. Stalin on Saturday said Prime Minister Narendra Modi should first look at his own party’s performance in Tamil Nadu before criticising the DMK.

“The BJP does not have any representation in the Assembly. The party does not have an MP from the State. Whereas the DMK is a strong Opposition party in the Assembly and is the third largest party in Parliament. Without knowing this, Mr. Modi has remarked that the DMK is losing its strength,” he said.

The DMK president was speaking at “Ungal Thogudhiyil Stalin (Stalin in your constituency)”, the DMK’s poll outreach programme, in Kancheepuram district.

Mr. Stalin said the Prime Minister should get Home Minister Amit Shah to inquire into the number of persons with criminal backgrounds joining the BJP in Tamil Nadu and Puducherry. He expressed confidence that the DMK would win the Assembly election and return to power in May.