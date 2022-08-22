‘PM not offering freebies, only public goods’

Special Correspondent CHENNAI
August 22, 2022 23:57 IST

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Tamil Nadu BJP president K. Annamalai on Monday said the things Prime Minister Narendra Modi was offering citizens were not freebies but public goods.

Speaking on the controversy over freebies, Mr. Annamalai said, “Things like health, education, water....education should be 100% free. That is the best model. Look at the U.K. and the U.S. Health is completely free under the NHS in the U.K.,” he said.

Mr. Annamalai said people were paying taxes for such amenities. “Prime Minister Modi is giving houses to people who do not have one, gas connections, water connections and bank accounts. These are public goods,” he said.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

But the things many others were offering were different, he said. Mr. Annamalai said the Rajasthan Congress was promising free cell phones with free data. The DMK, too, had promised a lot without proper financial back-up, he claimed. “Prime Minister Modi did not give anything for free. These are the rights of citizens, and were given as a duty to citizens,” he said.

Mr. Annamalai said that while the DMK government had promised free bus rides for women, it was operating very few such services and women didn’t know when those buses would actually turn up.

TOP STORIES RIGHT NOW

Earlier, Arjuna Murthy, who left the BJP to join actor Rajinikanth when he was planning to launch a political outfit, and later formed his own party when the actor backtracked on his plans, rejoined the BJP.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by it's editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

READ MORE FROM
Tamil Nadu
politics

Leave your comments and read more on The Hindu News app