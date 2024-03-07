Plan to promote aromatic crops in the State through ‘Aroma Mission’

March 07, 2024 05:06 pm | Updated 05:07 pm IST - KODAIKANAL

Through ‘Aroma Mission,’ Tamil Nadu government plans to bring an additional 30,000 hectares under cultivation of aromatic crops so that an additional 700 tonnes of essential oil can be produced for use in perfumery, cosmetics and pharmaceutical industries. Use of these oils in value addition and herbal products would generate a business of at least 200 crore rupees, it is envisaged.

Upper Palani Hills where hill garlic is commercially cultivated, is found ideal for raising aromatic crops. Horticultural Research Station, Kodaikanal, has developed technological interventions to promote improved varieties in aromatic crops.

To propagate the Aroma Mission among farmers and stakeholders, a one-day training programme on ‘Production, value addition and marketing of aromatic crops’ was organised at Horticultural Research Station, Kodaikanal recently. J. Rajangam, Dean, Horticultural College and Research Institute, Periyakulam, who inaugurated the event, said aromatic crops are cultivated on an area of 6.56 lakh hectares in India with the production of 8.19 lakh tonnes. In Tamil Nadu, medicinal and aromatic crops are cultivated on 16,432 ha with the production of 1.71 lakh tonnes and productivity of 10.4 tonnes per hectare. In Dindigul district alone nearly 3,474 ha are under cultivation with the production of 2,312 tonnes and productivity of 0.67 tonnes per ha, he said

B. Gayathri, Deputy Director of Horticulture, Kodaikanal, explained the favourable climatic conditions for raising aromatic crops and stressed the need for rejuvenation of these crops in the Kodaikanal block. M. Dhanamurugan, Director, Kodai Hill Garlic Collective Vegetable Farming Producer Company, Poondi, expressed interest in cultivation of aromatic crops and emphasised need for setting up a distillation unit in the region. Progressive farmer Moorthy sought community-level engagement to achieve the ‘aroma mission’ in Tamil Nadu.

