PickMyAd gets second pre-seed funding

PickMyAd, an influencer discovery and booking platform, has raised an undisclosed sum in its second pre-seed funding round led by Suresh Sambandam, CEO of Kissflow. The round also saw participation from Prashanth, VP - Amwell, U.S., Mohan K, CEO of IppoPay, and Prabhu Rangarajan, co-founder of M2P Fintech among other angel investors from India and the U.S.

PickMyAd connects brands with influencers in a few clicks and manages the entire influencer marketing journey on a single platform. It helps brands of all sizes find more flexibility and connects creators with more opportunities. PickMyAd aims to become the largest influencer marketplace to discover, book, and manage creators.

"The investment will be used to build other revenue streams and creator tools that will enable creators to monetise in different ways." said Prabu Dass, CEO and co-founder of PickMyAd.

“Consumers want to hear from people who they follow. Because of this reason, brands are signing up influencers and creators to engage with their target audience. We are seeing mainstream TV ads with Instagram influencers and YouTube stars. At the same time, it is increasingly challenging for brands to reach and manage influencers across different platforms and geographies,” said Mr. Sambandam.

PickMyAd currently focuses on Instagram and YouTube influencers in Tamil Nadu, Kerala, Andhra, Telangana, and Karnataka. It has onboarded over 500 plus influencers and has facilitated over 100 plus deals.

The start-up raised its first pre-seed funding from Start-up India Seed Fund, early in 2022.

The global influencer market is currently valued at $9 billion and is estimated to reach $25 billion by 2025