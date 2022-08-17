PickMyAd gets second pre-seed funding

PickMyAd currently focuses on Instagram and YouTube influencers in southern India

Sangeetha Kandavel Chennai
August 17, 2022 13:03 IST

ADVERTISEMENT

PickMyAd, an influencer discovery and booking platform, has raised an undisclosed sum in its second pre-seed funding round led by Suresh Sambandam, CEO of Kissflow. The round also saw participation from Prashanth, VP - Amwell, U.S., Mohan K, CEO of IppoPay, and Prabhu Rangarajan, co-founder of M2P Fintech among other angel investors from India and the U.S.

ADVERTISEMENT

PickMyAd connects brands with influencers in a few clicks and manages the entire influencer marketing journey on a single platform. It helps brands of all sizes find more flexibility and connects creators with more opportunities. PickMyAd aims to become the largest influencer marketplace to discover, book, and manage creators.

"The investment will be used to build other revenue streams and creator tools that will enable creators to monetise in different ways." said Prabu Dass, CEO and co-founder of PickMyAd.

“Consumers want to hear from people who they follow. Because of this reason, brands are signing up influencers and creators to engage with their target audience. We are seeing mainstream TV ads with Instagram influencers and YouTube stars. At the same time, it is increasingly challenging for brands to reach and manage influencers across different platforms and geographies,” said Mr. Sambandam.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

PickMyAd currently focuses on Instagram and YouTube influencers in Tamil Nadu, Kerala, Andhra, Telangana, and Karnataka. It has onboarded over 500 plus influencers and has facilitated over 100 plus deals.

The start-up raised its first pre-seed funding from Start-up India Seed Fund, early in 2022.

TOP STORIES RIGHT NOW

The global influencer market is currently valued at $9 billion and is estimated to reach $25 billion by 2025

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by it's editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

Leave your comments and read more on The Hindu News app