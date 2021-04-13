Philately summer camp to be held online in May

CHENNAI

13 April 2021 00:33 IST

Last date for registration is April 20

This summer, children have another option for fun learning. The Department of Posts will host an online summer camp on philately in May. While such camps have been held at the Philatelic Bureau, Anna Road Head Post Office, in the past, this iteration will be conducted online due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

In a bid to introduce stamp collection as a hobby and to impart the educational importance of stamps, the department plans to host the camp in four batches.

The planned activities include an introduction to philately as a hobby, preparation of stamp exhibits and letter writing exercises. A short film on post office visits will also be screened as part of the camp.

The first batch will be held between May 5 and 7, while the second batch will take place from May 11 to May 13.

The third batch will be organised between May 19 and 21, with the fourth and final batch taking place from May 26 to May 28. The sessions will be held between 10.30 a.m. and 12.30 p.m.

A press release said children aged between 8 and 14 may enrol by paying a registration fee of ₹250.

The entry fee should be sent through cheque/demand draft in favour of the Chennai Postmaster, Anna Road HPO, Chennai - 600002.

The last date for registration is April 20.