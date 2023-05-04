ADVERTISEMENT

PG teachers oppose skipping of promotion counselling

May 04, 2023 11:51 pm | Updated 11:51 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau

Members of the Tamil Nadu Postgraduate Teachers’ Association staging a protest in Chennai on Thursday. | Photo Credit: M. VEDHAN

Members of the Tamil Nadu Post Graduate Teachers’ Association (TNPGTA) staged a demonstration in Chennai on Thursday, condemning the School Education Department’s plan to conduct counselling for teachers’ transfers without conducting the counselling for promotions.

S. Prabhakaran, general secretary, TNPGTA, said the announcement by the department that the counselling for transfer will commence on May 8 was against the norm of conducting counselling for promotions first.

The association said over 600 posts of headmasters were vacant in schools across Tamil Nadu. If the counselling for promotions was conducted first, these vacancies will get filled and the position of 600 teachers who get promoted will become available for teachers seeking transfers.

Mr. Prabhakaran said since the counselling for promotions was not conducted for more than a year, many eligible postgraduate teachers had to retire without being promoted as headmasters. The association urged the department to withdraw the present announcement and conduct counselling for promotions first.

