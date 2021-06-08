PFI volunteers help in cremating unclaimed COVID-19 bodies

CHENNAI

08 June 2021

1,854 bodies cremated in State so far

Popular Front of India (PFI) has been involved in various COVID-19 relief activities during the first and second waves. The volunteers of PFI have been mainly involved in cremating bodies of COVID-19 victims, which are left unclaimed by the near and dear ones, irrespective of the religious communities.

According to a press release, the PFI volunteers who have been given training to cremate the COVID-19 victims, have cremated more than 1,854 bodies in the State by following all Standard Operating Procedure (SOP), prescribed by the World Health Organisation (WHO). The volunteers are also provided with all facilities to go into self-isolation whenever they cremate a body to prevent the spread of pandemic. The PFI has cremated more than 9,000 dead bodies in the country, the release added.

According to M. Abdul Razzack, office bearer of PFI, the initiative to cremate the unclaimed bodies was taken as a number of COVID-19 bodies remained in the hospitals.

The PFI has also been involved in other relief measures -- creating 60-bed isolation centre at Mannady near Parrys, providing 500 oxygen cylinders, free ambulance facility, and supplying ‘Kabasura Kudineer’ to nearly 58,000 persons, the release added.